Title: M&E Officer (1)

Date of Commencement of Duty: Immediate

Duty Station: Kisumu

Duration: One Year

About the Centre for the Study of Adolescence

Centre for the Study of Adolescence (CSA) is a leading national organization committed to the promotion of the health and development of young people through research, technical assistance, advocacy, and capacity building to expand choices and improve access to safe, affordable and sustainable health services. CSA works in partnership with governments, relevant institutions, professionals and communities to support young people’s right to exercise choice, access health services and participate fully in activities that promote their health and general well-being.

Overview of the project

CSA has received funding from Jhpiego to strengthen adolescent and youth sexual and reproductive health (AYSRH) services in Kakamega, Kisumu and Kitui counties through Afya Halisi, a five year USAID funded project. The Project works with the Kenya National Ministry of Health (MOH) and the four focus county governments of Kakamega, Kisumu, Kitui, and Migori to deliver quality, integrated services in family planning, reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health, nutrition, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (FP/RMNCAHN/WASH) to those most in need. The sub-award will be implemented for a period of 12 months, with the possibility of extension based on performance and availability of funds. Consequently, CSA seeks to fill the following positions for the Project:

M&E Officer (1)

Position Description

The Monitoring and Evaluation Officer will support the project with the successful design, development, and implementation of impactful and quality research, M&E, and data management functions. The M&E Officer will support the monitoring and evaluation portfolio in the design, coordination, and implementation of the M&E, research, and learning framework of various projects or programmes undertaken by the project.

Roles and responsibilities

Assist in reviewing and updating the M&E plan, including the performance monitoring plan

Support in the process, input, output, outcome and impact monitoring for the project. This will majorly involve routine data collection, data analysis, progress reporting, project reviews, data-driven decision making, initiating timely corrective actions, making actionable recommendations, and support knowledge sharing and learning

Collect data on a regular basis to measure achievement against the performance indicators

Maintain and administer the M&E databases, routinely analyses and aggregate findings

Identify and share lessons learned, and develop case studies to capture qualitative outputs of the project

Provide advice where necessary to the project team on improvement of project performance using M&E findings

Assist in developing, implementing, reviewing, updating of the project’s monitoring and reporting tools, activity work plans, and data quality control protocols in accordance with project activities and timeframes as relevant

Support in designing, implementing and managing surveys, evaluation and research activities for the project

Support in performing both quantitative and qualitative data analyses using scientifically and technologically sound tools

Assist in preparing quality reports, mostly monthly and quarterly progress, and evaluation and research related reports, and prepare presentations based on M&E data as required

Strictly implement data quality control protocols to verify and enhance the quality and integrity of existing and new data in the project focus areas

Support in training and capacity building of the project and M&E support team on M&E approaches and techniques

Support in documenting and disseminating the most significant change stories/success stories/case studies of the project

Support with data visualization using infographics, photos and videos on reports, policy briefs, blogs, and other communication materials

Perform other duties as may be assigned by the Research, Monitoring and Evaluation Lead

Key Qualifications and Experience

A degree from a recognized university; in M&E, Statistics, Research Methods, IT, Health Sciences or any related course

At least 4 years of professional experience in designing and implementing M&E activities and related activities such as undertaking consultancies in research, surveys, and evaluations

Working experience with MOH systems and AYSRH related reporting tools and indicators, and skills in use of KHIS (DHIS2)

Previous experience with quantitative and qualitative research methods

Previous experience with design and conducting surveys, evaluation, and research (which includes developing survey tools, data collection, and data processing)

Good knowledge and experience with statistical applications preferably SPSS. Having skills in STATA, SAS or R will be a plus

Experience with mobile data collection technologies e.g. ODK/KoBo Toolbox/SurveyCTO/ONA/AKVO Flow, etc.

Good knowledge with data visualization skills using infographics will be an added advantage

Demonstrable skills in writing quality reports (i.e. M&E and research related reports).

How to Apply

Please submit an application letter with a detailed current CV indicating 3 references. Two of whom should have been direct Supervisors. Applications should be sent to talawi@csakenya.org (Human Resource and Admin Manager: copying csa@csakenya.org ; indicating the job title in the subject line of your email. The applications should be received by the latest 3rd January 2020, 5:00 pm Kenyan time.

Addressed to:

The Administrative Manager

Centre for the Study of Adolescence

Mbaazi Avenue, Off Kingara Road, Lavington

P.O. Box 19329-00202, Nairobi