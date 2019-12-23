Title: Project Accountant

Date of Commencement of Duty: Immediate

Duty Station: Kisumu

Duration: One Year

About the Centre for the Study of Adolescence

Centre for the Study of Adolescence (CSA) is a leading national organization committed to the promotion of the health and development of young people through research, technical assistance, advocacy, and capacity building to expand choices and improve access to safe, affordable and sustainable health services. CSA works in partnership with governments, relevant institutions, professionals and communities to support young people’s right to exercise choice, access health services and participate fully in activities that promote their health and general well-being.

Overview of the project

CSA has received funding from Jhpiego to strengthen adolescent and youth sexual and reproductive health (AYSRH) services in Kakamega, Kisumu and Kitui counties through Afya Halisi, a five year USAID funded project. The Project works with the Kenya National Ministry of Health (MOH) and the four focus county governments of Kakamega, Kisumu, Kitui, and Migori to deliver quality, integrated services in family planning, reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health, nutrition, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (FP/RMNCAHN/WASH) to those most in need. The sub-award will be implemented for a period of 12 months, with the possibility of extension based on performance and availability of funds. Consequently, CSA seeks to fill the following position for the Project:

Project Accountant (1)

Roles and responsibilities

The holder of this position will:

Support the Finance department in effectively managing the project budget.

Support the Finance department in accurately phasing the annual budget on a quarterly and monthly basis based on the project work plan.

Monitoring budget to actual expenditures, producing regular and special budget reports, performing various budget analyses, calculating budget adjustments caused by revised projections and advising team project manager and management appropriately.

Coordinating the preparation and monitoring of budgets for the project as per both internal and external formats, on monthly, quarterly and annual basis.

Ensure accurate and timely input of financial data to ensure sound financial reporting and management. Reviewing and posting all field staff liquidations in Sun system

Ensure all payment vouchers are well supported, approved invoices, LPOs, requisitions, quotations, and other supporting documents.

Prompt response to and processing of financial queries from staff, suppliers and partners.

In close coordination with Field project staff maintains a system to monitor and forecast cash requirements to meet administrative and project expenditures.

Establishes monthly cash requirements for the field staff and make a timely replenishment.

Ensuring that the financial policies and procedures are complied with

Maintain an organised and effective financial filing system for all Finance documents including vouchers.

Manage the donor reporting timetable for the project/program and ensure reports are produced in a timely manner

Support and advise partners in submitting their reports and accountabilities

Checking of accountabilities submitted by staff against budget and query of any variances.

Understand the donor rules and regulations and ensure all staff and volunteers are following and complying with donor and CSA rules for the grant.

Support the Project Business Advisor to produce and submit the donor reports on time.

Support the finance manager to produce high quality monthly management reports, advising on any variances.

Key Qualifications & Experience

Degree in Accounting, Finance or related degree.

2-5 years’ experience in a similar role

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Experience of rules and regulations for non-profit organizations; knowledge of donor financial reporting and donor procurement procedures

Adjusts to competing priorities in a fast-paced environment

Strong organizational skills and time management skills

Financial and Information Technology Systems – Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office, Excel particularly. Use of accounting software, Quick books

Ability to work independently as well as in a team environment

How to Apply:

Please submit an application letter with a detailed current CV indicating 3 references. Two of whom should have been direct Supervisors. Applications should be sent to talawi@csakenya.org (Human Resource and Admin Manager: copying csa@csakenya.org; indicating the job title in the subject line of your email. The applications should be received by the latest 3rd January 2020, 5:00 pm Kenyan time.

Addressed to:

The Administrative Manager

Centre for the Study of Adolescence

Mbaazi Avenue, Off Kingara Road, Lavington

P.O. Box 19329-00202, Nairobi