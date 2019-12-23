Title: Project Coordinator (1)

Date of Commencement of Duty: Immediate

Duty Station: Kisumu

Duration: One Year

About Centre for the study of Adolescence

Centre for the Study of Adolescence (CSA) is a leading national Organization committed to the promotion of the health and development of young people through research, technical assistance, advocacy, and capacity building to expand choices and improve access to safe, affordable and sustainable health services. CSA works in partnership with governments, relevant institutions, professionals and communities to support young people’s right to exercise choice, access to health services and participate fully in activities that promote their health and general well-being.

Overview of the project

CSA has received a grant to deploy a range of community based approaches aimed at increased uptake of RMNCH/Wash/ Nutrition information and services in three Counties in Kenya. These Counties are Kisumu, Kakamega and Kitui. The project will employ strategies that will include: (1) Community based Human centred approaches for design and delivery of the project (2) Behaviour change communication interventions (3) Community level Dialogue and advocacy forums (4) Referrals and Linkages to services. The Project is will be implemented for a period of 12 months, with the possibility of extension based on performance and availability of funds. Consequently, CSA seeks to fill the following position for the Project:

Project Coordinator

The holder of the position will be responsible for overall Afya Halisi project planning, management coordination, liaison, technical activity implementation oversight, reporting and ensuring direct management for all AYSRH activities in Kisumu, Kakamega & Kitui Counties.

Key Duties and Responsibilities:

Provide leadership on project planning, implementation, and review

Management and coordination of field operations, ensuring compliance with programme policies

Represent Afya Halisi in various stakeholder forums and donor meetings in close liaison with the programme manager

Ensure timely and quality project reporting including monthly, quarterly and annual reports

Specifically, the Project Coordinator will:

Provide oversight on the implementation of the project work plan

Lead the rollout and strengthening of integrated school health intervention focusing on AYSRH information, menstrual hygiene, SGBV, nutrition, and WASH

Coordinate integration of AYSRH services into existing service areas (FP, CWC, ANC, PNC, nutrition, and immunization)

Coordinate the engagement of mentors to integrate adolescent and youth responsive services into existing service areas including family planning, child welfare clinic, antenatal care, postnatal care, nutrition, and immunization

Coordinate gender-responsive intervention including school-based gender interventions, community scorecard and critical reflection processes on quality services

Coordinate with the Project Management Team on activity monitoring to ensure the achievement of expected outcomes.

Develop age-appropriate messages on FP methods and address myths and misconceptions about FP methods by both females and males.

Suggest innovative approaches in program reporting both in terms of approach and delivery and explore additional opportunities for realization of outcomes

Work closely with the M&E team to ensure that robust M&E systems are in place to track, analyze and report results

Work with other Afya Halisi staff in the three regions to ensure a common and unified approach to programming

Compile the program monthly report

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelors’ degree in Public Health, Health Sciences, Social Science, Development Studies or any other related fields.

Excellent programme development and management skills on RMNCAH and SGBV programming

Excellent analytical and report writing skills on RMNCAH and SGBV programming.

Proven experience of not less than 6 years, 4 of which must have been in a project leadership position preferably in RMNCH and SGBV programmes.

A Master’s degree from the above-indicated fields of study will be an added advantage

Find the Job advert here Afya Halisi Project Coordinator Advert

How to Apply

Please submit an application letter with a detailed current CV indicating 3 references. Two of whom should have been direct Supervisors. Applications should be sent to talawi@csakenya.org (Human Resource and Admin Manager: copying csa@csakenya.org; indicating the job title in the subject line of your email. The applications should be received by the latest 3rd January 2020, 5:00 pm Kenyan time.

Addressed to:

The Administrative Manager

Centre for the Study of Adolescence

Mbaazi Avenue, Off Kingara Road, Lavington

P.O. Box 19329-00202, Nairobi