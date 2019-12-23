Title: Project Officers (2 Kakamega, 1 Kitui & 3 Kisumu)

Date of Commencement of Duty: Immediate

Duty Stations: Kisumu, Kitui & Kakamega

Duration: One Year

About the Centre for the Study of Adolescence

Centre for the Study of Adolescence (CSA) is a leading national organization committed to the promotion of the health and development of young people through research, technical assistance, advocacy, and capacity building to expand choices and improve access to safe, affordable and sustainable health services. CSA works in partnership with governments, relevant institutions, professionals and communities to support young people’s right to exercise choice, access health services and participate fully in activities that promote their health and general well-being.

Overview of the project

CSA has received funding from Jhpiego to strengthen adolescent and youth sexual and reproductive health (AYSRH) services in Kakamega, Kisumu and Kitui counties through Afya Halisi, a five year USAID funded project. The Project works with the Kenya National Ministry of Health (MOH) and the four focus county governments of Kakamega, Kisumu, Kitui, and Migori to deliver quality, integrated services in family planning, reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health, nutrition, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (FP/RMNCAHN/WASH) to those most in need. The sub-award will be implemented for a period of 12 months, with the possibility of extension based on performance and availability of funds. Consequently, CSA seeks to fill the following positions for the Project:

Project Officers 6 (2 Kakamega, 1 Kitui and 3 Kisumu)

The holder of the position will be responsible for the project implementation, supervision, data collection, reporting and field level supervision for all AYSRH activities in the county.

Key Duties and Responsibilities:

Assist with the rollout and strengthening of the integrated school health intervention focusing on ASRH information, menstrual hygiene, SGBV, nutrition, and WASH

Strengthen/form integrated school health clubs in primary and secondary schools

Engage mentors to integrate adolescent and youth responsive services into existing service areas including family planning, child welfare clinic, antenatal care, postnatal care, nutrition, and immunization

Facilitate AYSRH community dialogue sessions with parents, community opinion and religious leaders, and key behavioural influencers

Organize targeted outreaches offering SRH services and information in the hard to reach areas

Prepare activity and monthly reports

Establish collaborative relationships with the project partners and other stakeholders at county and sub-county level

Conduct community-level health education on gender norms and harmful cultural practices

Set up community-level adolescent and GBV advisory boards in select CUs

Conduct SRH outreaches in institutions of higher learning

Support expansion of young mothers’ clubs at facility and community levels

Undertake training of students and teachers on SGBV in select schools

Facilitate the setting up of safe spaces in schools towards prevention of GBV

Oversee the integration of gender-sensitive and transformative approaches in all project activities

Support linkage of young mothers to safety nets (Linda Mama, UHC), economic strengthening opportunities and return to school

Oversee the implementation of gender and SGBV prevention/response activities in schools and at the community level

Contribute to monitoring and evaluation activities as requested.

Qualifications and experience:

Bachelors’ degree in Public Health, Health Sciences, Social Science, Development Studies or any other related fields

Excellent programme development and management skills in public/ community health programming

Excellent analytical and report writing skills

Proven experience of not less than 4 years, 2 of which must have been in a project leadership position preferably in RMNCAH and SGBV programmes.

How to Apply

Please submit an application letter with detailed current CV indicating 3 references. Two of whom should have been direct Supervisors. Applications should be sent to talawi@csakenya.org (Human Resource and Admin Manager: copying csa@csakenya.org ; INDICATE THE JOB TITLE IN THE SUBJECT LINE OF YOUR EMAIL AND SPECIFY YOUR INTEREST DUTY STATION. The applications should be received by latest 3rd January 2020, 5:00 pm Kenyan time.

Addressed to:

The Administrative Manager

Centre for the Study of Adolescence

Mbaazi Avenue, Off Kingara Road, Lavington

P.O. Box 19329-00202, Nairobi