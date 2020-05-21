 Project Officers (1)

Title: Project Officer (1)

Date of Commencement of Duty: 1st July 2020

Duty Stations: Matungu, Kakamega County

Duration: One Year

About the Centre for the Study of Adolescence

Centre for the Study of Adolescence (CSA) is a leading national organization committed to the promotion of the health and development of young people through research, technical assistance, advocacy, and capacity building to expand choices and improve access to safe, affordable and sustainable health services. CSA works in partnership with governments, relevant institutions, professionals and communities to support young people’s right to exercise choice, access health services and participate fully in activities that promote their health and general well-being.

Overview of the project

This role is responsible for Promoting Organization to coordinate the implementation of the Self Help Group Approach. It keeps the management informed about what is going on in the field. S/he leads the team of Community Facilitators in the process of implementation in Matungu, Kakamega County.

Roles and responsibilities

To orient all stakeholders in the identified SHG Approach area prior to implementation

To provide/coordinate/organize training for CFs, SHGs, CLAs, Federation according to the training modules

To establish networks and collaboration systems to ensure entrepreneurs are linked to other business development services such as micro-finance and agricultural

To work out the overall implementation plan in consultation with the Programme Manager of the promoting organization and the National Coordinator

To facilitate the CFs planning of activities so that the overall implementation plan is achieved in terms of quantity and quality

To monitor the work of the CFs in terms of project quantity and quality

To mentor and nurture the CFs so that they can do their work well in spite of difficulties and hardships in the field

To keep the management informed of the implementation in the field and get them involved

To provide SHGs, CLAs and the Federation with relevant information for establishing linkages and getting project support.

Providing information should lead the groups to access information on their own and not be dependent on the Project Officer

To actively look for development resources that could be of benefit to the community. For example: appropriate technology, sustainable agriculture, livelihood options, etc.

To provide periodic reports to the CSA management through Programme Manager as well as to the National Coordinator. S/he needs to believe in the potential of the women, motivate them to realize this and unleash the same. Inputs provided to the PO and even CFs to develop and reinforce this attitude could prove beneficial

Key Qualifications and Experience

Bachelors’ degree in social sciences/Diploma social work and community development or equivalent from a recognized University

Proven experience of not less than 4 years, preferably in managing self-help groups

Computer literate with proficient skills and knowledge in computer packages for office use (Ms. Word, Excel, and Publisher)

Experience in formation of Self Help Groups which comprise of the vulnerable women will be a distinct advantage

Experience in conducting training needs assessment to Self Help groups to carry out saving and loaning in order to improve their lives Experience in monitoring and mentoring Community Facilitators in terms of quality and quantity

Experience in developing timely weekly, quarterly and annual plan for proper project implementation

Experience in carrying out timely monitoring and evaluation and submit equally timely quarterly and annual reports on the project’s progress and impact to management and donors

Please submit an application letter with detailed current CV indicating 3 references. Two of whom should have been direct supervisors. Applications should be sent to talawi@csakenya.org (Human Resource and Admin Manager: copying csa@csakenya.org ; indicating the job title in the subject line of your email. The applications should be received by latest 11th June 2020 by 5:00 pm Kenyan time.

Addressed to:

The Administrative Manager

Centre for the Study of Adolescence

Mbaazi Avenue, Off Kingara Road, Lavington

P.O. Box 19329-00202, Nairobi