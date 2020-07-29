YOUTH PERSPECTIVE; CSE IS IMPORTANT

It is a shame that most of our parents have never mentioned the word menstruation, sex, sexual

violence, condoms etc to us while growing up. My father took me to a prestigious catholic

school. He assumed that most of our teachers were sisters and nuns, that meant the school was

more like a seminary. He often said we were meant to emulate the lifestyle of the sisters and

nuns. I don’t think he meant “do not marry”but it meant “do not engage in sexual activities”. To

emphasize on the information he pinpointed a few girls he didn’t want me to associate with,

because they were either teenage moms, on the verge of pregnancy, or were seen having risky

sexual behaviors in the community. That pretty much covered the talk according to the African

society. On the other hand, the last time my mom saw me carrying condoms, She asked furiously

“unafanya nini na hizo vitu za tabia mbaya?”; in kiswahili.

Clearly we still live in an era where talking about human sexuality, particularly with young ones

is still in many ways a taboo. The same people who have batted away the question of integration

of comprehensive sexual education in the school curriculum are now pinpointing lack of

education and information as the major cause of the rising number of teenage pregnancy and

sexual gender based violence occupying our headlines everyday

Now more than ever we need to urgently embark on providing age appropriate comprehensive

sexuality education which is a necessary topic and one that we have not taken time to

understand. Comprehensive sexuality education has constantly been subjected to opposition,

myths and stereotypes around it which have led to a total misunderstanding of what it entails to.

For example we have been told that it promotes high risky behaviours among children and young

people, it promotes promiscuity as a right for children.THE FACT IS THAT CSE DOES NOT

GIVE ANYONE PERMISSION TO BE SEXUAL. In fact Comprehensive sexual education

greatly encourages abstinence but also recognizes that human sexuality is a perfectly natural part

of life therefore it seeks to give students,the knowledge,attitude,skills and values to make

appropriate and healthy choices about their sexuality and lifestyle so that they do not go through

unplanned and unwanted pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections, HIV infections among

others.

According to UNESCO, CSE is about relationships, gender, puberty, consent and sexual

reproductive health for young people. UNESCO further interviewed families across the world

about their experience with sexuality education and their response was they wish they had known

more about Puberty, love,sex and relationships at an early age. As a country we need to

acknowledge that young people are engaging in sexual activities and are vulnerable to teenage

pregnancies and many other reproductive health challenges. We should protect them and ensure

they make well informed choices about their health and general well being. By providing them

with Age Appropriate Comprehensive sexuality Education we will be able to give them a

chance to make decisions about their own bodies, own these decisions and choose to be safe and

healthy.

Susan Owino

SRHR Youth Champion