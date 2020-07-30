CSE at a Glance

Age appropriate Comprehensive sexuality education provides information pertaining

reproductive health i.e. body changes, friends and relationships, culture, human rights, pregnancy

for girls and boys, protection against STIs and HIV, self esteem, life skills, future dreams and

plan, Gender based violence etc.

The Kenyan government through the Ministry of Education (MoE) have tried to ensure that

young learners are equipped with information and education on reproductive health in their own

ways through the implementation of the Kenya National life-skills curriculum (2008). A report

published by UNESCO and UNFPA in 2011 found that the syllabi include information that is

generally of good quality and deals with behaviors related to sexual health outcomes such as

avoiding sex before marriage, preventing sexual coercion, not practicing harmful cultural

practices, assertively responding to sexual harassment and sexual assault, bullying and peer

pressure (UNESCO, UNFPA, 2011). However, gaps in the syllabi include that information on

contraceptives, condoms, sex and sexual health were only superficially addressed and excluded

topics as reproduction, Sexually Transmitted Diseases and access and use of sexual health

services and sexual diversity.

The Netherlands is a country that we need to emulate, it boasts of progressive decrease in

teenage pregnancies. The country dismissed abstinence only education and wholly embraced

comprehensive sexuality education in schools from an early age. Their approach to CSE has

proven to be highly effective as they report among the lowest rates of teenage pregnancies

globally. As early as 4 years old, every child by law receives compulsory age appropriate

sexuality education. The information is well packaged, very young pupils are taught basic facts

about their body, the need to recognize appropriate and inappropriate touch etc. The curriculum

later expands to include body awareness and more informative topics as the students grow older.

By the time they reach adolescense,the students are well aware of safer sex practices and sexual

abuse. Furthermore most people who have gone through CSE in the Netherlands term their first

time as consensual. Their key message is building respect for one's body and others.

I strongly believe that the only way we can make a difference in addressing the many poor

reproductive health outcomes in our country is by laying a foundation of our children’s

knowledge on sexuality as early as possible leaving no room for confusion, misinformation or

doubt. We need to reach young people before they become sexually active in order to fight and

reduce the increasing cases of teenage pregnancies. The government needs to put in place a

system that provides young people with a high quality curriculum based sexuality education

program that is continuous from primary school upto university levels and addresses all the

reproductive health challenges and issues that young people face in each level of growth.

Susan Owino

SRHR Youth Champion