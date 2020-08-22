Title: Policy and Advocacy Officer

Date of Commencement of Duty: 14th September 2020

Duty Station: Nairobi County

Duration: One Year

About the Centre for the Study of Adolescence

Centre for the Study of Adolescence (CSA) is a leading national organization committed to the promotion of the health and development of young people through research, technical assistance, advocacy, and capacity building to expand choices and improve access to safe, affordable and sustainable health services. CSA works in partnership with governments, relevant institutions, professionals and communities to support young people’s right to exercise choice, access health services and participate fully in activities that promote their health and general well-being.

Overview of Policy and Advocacy Officer

The Policy and advocacy officer provides strategic and management oversight of CSA’s advocacy and communication portfolio, supporting business development including fundraising and partnership management. The individual leads the development and implementation of the Advocacy Strategy to ensure the achievement of the organization’s advocacy goals. Working closely with the board and the senior leadership and staff, the person will play a critical role in overall communication and management of CSA’s public relation activities. The person will serve as a member of the senior management team and represent the organization in various forums at national, regional and global levels.

Responsibilities

Work in collaboration with the Executive director to implement the CSA Advocacy strategy

Position CSA as an important partner in the National, regional and global ASRH arena

Participate in National, Regional and International forums and other relevant international protocols and conventions

Develop and institutionalize social accountability tools to support organizations activities at both national and county levels and utilize results for advocacy Identify and build linkages with key national, regional and international advocacy partnerships in population and Sexual Reproductive Health Rights. Lead the organizations work on Comprehensive sexuality education including the delivery of current projects Provide Leadership for review of international and regional health commitments to ensure the inclusion of new and emerging issues in Sexual Reproductive Health Rights Support the Centre’s health financing and budget work including identification and moderation of advocacy issues from the Kenya Health Sector Service/ Budget hearings Provide leadership on all CSA engagement in Policy & Advocacy with government, policymakers including parliamentarians, partners and other stakeholders Prepare policy briefs and other related documents to support policy advocacy Work with the CSA leadership and staff to coordinate networking and fundraising including supporting proposal development for advocacy and other related programmes

Lead review of legislative and policy frameworks to inform advocacy on relevant SRHR issues Anticipate possible advocacy developments and outcomes and prepare contingency plans and strategy adjustments Undertake regular evaluation and monitoring of the advocacy portfolio in collaboration with CSA M&E officer.

Qualifications, Skills and Experience:

A Master’s degree in Policy, Public health, Social Sciences, Development Studies or a related field.

Proven Experience in the field of SRHR/ field of community health and rights-based approach, advocacy;

Seven to ten years of relevant working experience

Experienced in programme management, including implementation and PME;

Demonstrated experience of working with networks of local organizations, managing contacts with key stakeholders;

Demonstrated experience and interest in working with young people in the area of SRHR/HIV/AIDS.

Demonstrated experience with programme planning models, project management, and monitoring systems;

Demonstrated experience in Business development including fundraising, proposal writing and partner and donor engagement

Fluency in English and excellent communication skills (oral and written) is a must-have for this role.

Team player who is also able to work with minimum supervision.

How to Apply:

Please submit an application letter with a current detailed CV indicating 3 references. Two of whom should have been direct supervisors. Applications should be sent to talawi@csakenya.org, Human Resource and Admin Manager indicating the job title by 5 pm Kenyan time on 4th September 2020.

Academic Testimonials/ Certificates are not required at this time.

Addressed to:

The Administrative Manager

Centre for the Study of Adolescence

Mbaazi Avenue, Off Kingara Road, Lavington