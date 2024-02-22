Do condoms really reduce thrilling sexual pleasure in today’s world?

As we embrace the season of love and connections, it’s vital not to overlook the crucial conversation surrounding safe sexual practices, particularly among young people. This romantic month often involves intimate moments, underscoring the need to emphasize responsible sexual health practices.

In a world where young individuals lead in new HIV infections, and Kenya ranked 3rd in teenage pregnancy globally, cultivating a culture of responsible sexual health practices is a necessity. According to KDHS 2022 reports, knowledge of condom use to prevent HIV is reported at 79% among women and 84% among men aged 15-24 years. However, a noticeable gap in awareness persists among adolescents and young people, emphasizing the urgency for targeted education tailored to these specific groups.

Addressing misconceptions is crucial in promoting correct and consistent condom use. Some prevalent myths include the belief that condoms are one-size-fits-all, leading to concerns about discomfort or inadequacy. In reality, condoms come in various sizes, textures, and materials, and finding the right fit is essential for comfort and effectiveness. Another misconception is that using condoms reduces sexual pleasure and sensation, and you’ve probably heard that, right? Well, when used correctly, condoms do not significantly reduce sensation; in fact, they can enhance comfort and contribute to a safer and sometimes lasting sexual experience.

In the face of these myths, it’s crucial to emphasize the importance of dispelling misconceptions surrounding condoms. By addressing these myths, we empower young individuals to make informed decisions about their sexual health and well-being.

Adding to the challenge is the significant gap in access and use of female condoms, with KDHS reporting minimal usage among young people. Though some argue that it’s not practical or is cumbersome, we need to ask ourselves why it’s not most preferred and be able to address the issues. One more critical question we need to ask is: do young individuals possess the knowledge to use condoms correctly, and is this knowledge applied consistently or merely as a one-time occurrence?

It is crucial to ensure that young people are well-informed and educated about the numerous sexual health benefits that stem from the correct and consistent use of condoms.

Data underscores the importance of ongoing advocacy for the Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) curriculum. Such education equips young people with the knowledge and skills to make informed and timely decisions about their sexual and reproductive health. Our commitment remains steadfast in supporting young individuals, enabling them to make informed choices regarding their sexual and reproductive needs.