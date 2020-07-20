CENTRE FOR THE STUDY OF ADOLESCENCE (CSA)

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We are committed to
empowering adolescents
from all walks of life

Our Belief

Every adolescent deserves a good start and equal opportunities.

Impacted Lives
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Adolescents received SRH information
Adolescents
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Received SRHR Services Including HIV testing
Experience
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Years Of Service!
" Adolescents and the Youth hold the power to shape a just and healthy future—Let's empower them with their SRHR rights today."
Humphres Evelia,
Executive Director
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Our mandate

CSA’s mandate is to advocate and implement policies and programs that enable young people to exercise choice, access to services and participate fully in activities that promote their health and well-being.

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We’re here to give every adolescent the best care & support they need

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What we do

Our Programs

The CSA programs are clustered under Policy & Advocacy, Gender, Economic Empowerment, Reproductive Health & HIV, Networking, Research & Publications and Capacity building.

Policy & Advocacy
Gender
Economic Empowerment
Reproductive Health & HIV
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Impact

Stories from young people

How Lulu changed

her life & inspired many

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Making Sure Karanja

Is feeling safe and secure

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News from our team

Stay up to date with whats happening in CSA

Menstrual Hygiene Day 2024: Breaking Barriers and Shattering Myths

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Sustaining Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights Amidst Ongoing Flood Crisis in Kenya

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Are we on the Right Path to Achieving Gender Equality?

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Do condoms really reduce thrilling sexual pleasure in today’s world?

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Is it Becoming Easy to End FGM in Kenya by 2030?

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