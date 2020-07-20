CENTRE FOR THE STUDY OF ADOLESCENCE (CSA)

We are committed to
empowering adolescents
from all walks of life
Our Belief
Every adolescent deserves a good start and equal opportunities.
Impacted Lives
0 k
Adolescents received SRH information
Adolescents
0 k
Received SRHR Services Including HIV testing
Experience
0 +
Years Of Service!
" Adolescents and the Youth hold the power to shape a just and healthy future—Let's empower them with their SRHR rights today."
Humphres Evelia,
Executive Director
Our mandate
CSA’s mandate is to advocate and implement policies and programs that enable young people to exercise choice, access to services and participate fully in activities that promote their health and well-being.
We’re here to give every adolescent the best care & support they need
Looking for Help?
What we do
Our Programs
The CSA programs are clustered under Policy & Advocacy, Gender, Economic Empowerment, Reproductive Health & HIV, Networking, Research & Publications and Capacity building.